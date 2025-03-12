The results of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery of today, March 12, will be declared at 6 PM. Participants who bought tickets for the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal, Maharashtra, etc. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of March 12 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)