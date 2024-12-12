The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery results today, December 12, at 6 PM. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Dancer Thursday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Organised by Sikkim State Lotteries, the speculative lottery game is completely legal. Participants who purchased tickets for the Sikkim state lottery sambad of Dear Dancer Thursday can watch the live streaming of weekly lottery results here. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where lotteries such as Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, etc, are played. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 12 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

