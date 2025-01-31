The Sikkim State Lottery result of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery of today, January 31, will be declared at 6 PM. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can tune in to watch the live streaming as the names of winners are announced. Notably, the first prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Dasher Friday lottery is INR one crore. In addition to the Dear Dasher lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries also hosts Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen lotteries, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 31, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

