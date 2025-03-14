The Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery of today, March 14, will be announced at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery tickets can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Sikkim State Lotteries also host several lotteries such as Dear Vixen, Dear Donner, Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, etc. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim where Dear Dasher Friday is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

