Dear Legend MondayWhere to check Sikkim State Lotteries? What time will the results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery be announced? If you're looking for the answers to the questions, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today from 6 PM onwards. The results will be announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 10, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

