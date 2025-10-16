The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly announce the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery results of today, October 16. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery of today (October 16) is being announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery is INR 50 lakh. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Supreme Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)