Kolkata, October 16: The excitement is mounting as the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for October 16, 2025, is scheduled to be announced today. Participants can view the live results on platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The lottery is conducted under local supervision in Kolkata, West Bengal. This popular lottery-style game operates much like Satta Matka, featuring several rounds throughout the day. The winning numbers of the lottery are revealed at intervals, keeping players engaged as they follow the updates in real time. For players who wish to check the Kolkata FF live results and winning numbers in Kolkata FF Result Chart for October 16, they can see the the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided below.

The Kolkata FF lottery is conducted daily from Monday to Sunday and is open only to participants in Kolkata. For those waiting to try their luck for Kolkata FF Result, the lottery has eight daily rounds termed as “bazis”. The first bazi starts at 10 AM and concludes with the final bazi at 8:30 PM daily. Each bazi’s results are declared approximately every 90 minutes. Participants can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 16, 2025, below and see if they are lucky. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

There are 13 states in India where lotteries are legally permitted, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. While the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game has gained popularity in Kolkata, participants are urged to exercise caution. The game’s fast-paced format makes it highly engaging, but it also involves monetary stakes that can lead to financial loss if not approached responsibly. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises players to stay informed and mindful of local regulations before participating, as individuals should understand the potential legal implications and avoid getting involved beyond permissible boundaries. Responsible participation and awareness are essential to prevent any adverse consequences.

