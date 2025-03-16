The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery of today, March 16, at 6 PM. Lottery enthusiasts who purchased lottery tickets of the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. It must be noted that the first prize for the winner of the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)