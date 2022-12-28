Tunisha Sharma’s death has come as a major shock to the industry. She committed suicide at the mere age of 20. While many of Tunisha’s friends and well-wishers attended her funeral which was held recently, her good friend Anushka Sen has put up a post on her social media handle to mourn her loss. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Waliv Police Records Statement of 18 People.

Take A Look:

Anushka Sharma mourns for the Late Tunisha Sharma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)