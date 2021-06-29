Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

Offered prayers and paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji Shrine today. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva bring good health & happiness in everyone's life in the UT and bless us with strength to overcome this ongoing health crisis. pic.twitter.com/wQuAEEegR3 — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) June 28, 2021

