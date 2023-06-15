The Minister of Earth Sciences of India, Kiren Rijiju, recently visited India's Arctic Research Station Himadri at the International Arctic Research base, Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard. Taking to Twitter, he shared the video of his visit. "Our Indian Researchers & Scientists in Himadri Research Station are working on aerosol radiation, space weather, food-web dynamics, microbial communities, glaciers, sedimentology, and carbon recycling [sic]," he wrote in the caption of the post. He also added that the researchers are studying genetics, glaciology, geology, pollution in the atmosphere, and space weather, among other fields. Kiren Rijiju Witnessed Frequent Run-Ins With Judiciary During His Term as Law Minister.

Watch Kiren Rijiju's Video Here:

Visited India's Arctic Research Station Himadri at the International Arctic Research base, Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard. Our Indian Researchers & Scientists in Himadri Research Station are working on aerosol radiation, space weather, food-web dynamics, microbial communities, glaciers,… pic.twitter.com/qF0J3Wmwpv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)