12th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 10, 2022

