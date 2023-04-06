Thirteen political parties including the Congress are likely to skip the 'Evening Tea' meeting which is to be hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, ani reported quoting sources. The meeting is being held on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament. The opposition parties have been united against the BJP since Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Setback for Opposition Parties As Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Their Plea Alleging Misuse of ED and CBI.

13 Political Parties to Skip ‘Evening Tea’ Meeting

