A shocking video from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a dangerously overloaded autorickshaw carrying 14 schoolchildren. A police officer stationed at BKD intersection stopped the auto for a routine check and was astonished to find three children seated in the front with the driver and 11 crammed in the back. In the viral clip, the cop is seen asking the children to exit the vehicle while a bystander counts them. The rickshaw driver was fined for violating road safety norms. The incident has raised concerns over unsafe school transportation and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Bihar: Male Government Teacher Gets Maternity Leave, Official Blames ‘Technical Glitch’.

Cop Stops Overloaded Auto Carrying 14 School Kids

traffic police officer in Jhansi,Uttar Pradesh, was taken aback upon discovering 14 schoolchildren crammed into a single autorickshaw.The incident, highlighting serious safety concerns, Authorities have issued a challan against the driver for violating traffic regulation.#jhansi pic.twitter.com/2iCC4mlo6v — LocalTak™ (@localtak) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)