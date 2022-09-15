Two patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Ballari allegedly died due to ventilator failure following a power cut in the hospital. The power went out in the hospital between 6 AM and 10 PM on September 14, reported local media. The unfortunate deaths caused due to negligence have rocked the Karnataka state assembly.

Check Tweet:

2 ICU patients die allegedly due to power-cut in Karnataka's Ballari; deaths rock state assembly — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2022

