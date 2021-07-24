A lift collapsed at an under-constructed building in Mumbai's Worli resulting in the dead of four people and injuring one. BMC said that the injured person has been shifted to hospital:

4 people died, one injured after a lift collapsed at an under-constructed building in Worli, Mumbai. Injured have been shifted to the hospital: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6yMAEopgNb — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

