A 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy with a travel history to Kuwait has shown symptoms of the disease on Sunday, 24 July. The patient was got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on 23 July. "The patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. His samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing. He has been isolated," Said the Director of State Public Health.

Check Tweet:

A 40-year-old resident of Kamareddy with a travel history to Kuwait has shown symptoms of Monkeypox. The patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. His samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing. He has been isolated: Director of Public Health, Telangana — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)