In an unfortunate incident that took place in Delhi, a 9-year-old student suddenly fainted in a government school in the Aman Vihar area. According to reports, the class II student was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital. "The cause of death will be known after the postmortem will be done tomorrow," Delhi Police said.

Class II Student Faints at Government School in Delhi, Dies

