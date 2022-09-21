In a rare show of Indian tradition and respect towards other religions, a Chennai-based Muslim couple, Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani donated around Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Reportedly, the donation includes Rs 87 lakh worth of furniture and utensils for the newly constructed Padmavathi Rest House and also a DD for Rs 15 lakh towards SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

