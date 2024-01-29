The High Commission of India, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea shared pics of emergency relief assistance to the country in Oceania on Monday, January 29, 2024. “Responding to the immediate requirements of PNG, emergency relief assistance worth US$ 1 million gifted by India, was airlifted to Kimbe (from Port Moresby) by the Royal Australian Air Force for onward distribution within West New Britain province. A friend in need is a friend indeed”, read the caption to the tweet. PM Modi Prayer Video From Papua New Guinea: Indian Prime Minister Joins Prayer by PM James Marape Ahead of FIPIC Summit - WATCH.

India Gifts Relief Assistance Worth USD 1 Million to Papua New Guinea

High Commission of India, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea tweets, "Responding to the immediate requirements of PNG, emergency relief assistance worth US$ 1 million gifted by India, was airlifted to Kimbe (from Port Moresby) by the Royal Australian Air Force for onward distribution… pic.twitter.com/U74CltVhpR — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)