Ahead of the festival of Diwali, a Gaushala in Chandigarh is making eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung. Vinod Kumar, Vice-president of the Gaushala said, "These diyas will be distributed free of cost among people on Dhanteras. We mixed 'havan samagri’ with cow dung to create diyas." Meanwhile, the Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. Diwali 2022: Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers, Imposes Fine of Rs 200, Jail Up to 6 Months for Violating Rules.

Eco-Friendly Earthen Lamps (Diyas) From Cow Dung

