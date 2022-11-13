Mumbai police have arrested a man for beating a 65-yr-old woman beggar to death in Dhobi Ghat area. Police said that the woman was sleeping when the accused attempted to steal her bag & beat her to death when she woke up. Police have registered case under sec 302 (murder) of IPC. Police said that several cases are already registered against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Navy Sailor Dies by Suicide by Shooting Self Onboard Naval Ship, Probe On

