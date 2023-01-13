An Alliance Air expat pilot was recently held for a few hours by IAF security forces at Port Blair airport for reportedly photographing and videotaping the restricted airport with his mobile phone, amid impending security concerns around upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the country. He was caught by the IAF security personnel and detained for questioning for few hours. Spicejet Delhi-Pune Flight Bomb Threat: Call Received Regarding Explosive inside Plane, All Passengers Safe, Say Police

Check Tweet:

A pilot of Alliance Air was detained for a few hours by the IAF after they found him taking photographs & videos of one of their stations. Port Blair Airport advises all its users to be more cautious while taking photographs, as the Airport is Navy Airfield: Port Blair Airport — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

