The world will witness a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022, which will be the last one for the next three years, according to NASA. A total lunar eclipse is when the Sun, Earth and the Moon have aligned in a way that the Moon goes through the Earth’s shadow. According to a recent tweet by PIB India, the eclipse will be visible from all places of India at the moonrise. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 pm and the total eclipse will start at 3.46 pm IST. Check out the tweet below to know more. Chandra Grahan 2022 on November 8: Know Sutak Timing, Visibility in India and Significance of the Last Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year.

A total lunar eclipse will occur on 8 November 2022 (17 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise The eclipse will begin at 14 hr 39 min IST. The total eclipse will start at 15 hr 46 min ISThttps://t.co/vEiy07Ew5O@moesgoi — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)