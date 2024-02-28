Delhi Power Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, on Wednesday, February 28, alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Atishi also alleged LG VK Saxena of stalling the solar policy approved by the Delhi Cabinet. Speaking to the media, the AAP minister said, "The only aim to put an objection on this policy is to stop it from being implemented and notified before the next month's Code of Conduct. Because if this policy gets notified and implemented, then the people will benefit from this policy. And people will get pleased by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and will vote for him." Atishi also said that the LG is ignoring the importance of his post and batting for BJP. Manish Sisodia Not Granted Bail as PMLA Slapped Against Him, Alleges Atishi.

LG Batting for BJP, Claims Atishi

VIDEO | Here's what Delhi Minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) said alleging LG V K Saxena of stalling solar policy approved by Delhi Cabinet. "The only aim to put an objection on this policy is to stop it from being implemented and notified before the next month's Code of Conduct.… pic.twitter.com/uXfl5u92IH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

