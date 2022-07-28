AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on August 1. He will address a public meeting in Somnath. After August 1st, Kejriwal will be in Gujarat on August 6th, 7th, and 10th.

Check tweet:

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on August 1. He will address a public meeting in Somnath. After 1st August, Arvind Kejriwal will be in Gujarat on 6th, 7th, and 10th August. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/JsRdzeklEh — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)