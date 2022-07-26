AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met people and their families who fell ill after drinking spurious liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. According to reports, more than 22 people died and 60 fell ill due to the consumption of spurious alcohol.

