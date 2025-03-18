Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court expressed serious concern over the forceful removal of a couple from the court premises on March 11. As per the details of the case, a girl, along with a man, had approached the high court for protection after having married against the wishes of their families. However, they were forcibly taken away from the court premises by persons in civilian clothes, including the brother of the girl. Passing an order on March 12, the high court bench of Justice Rahul Bharti asked the Srinagar Police to avoid a repeat of the "omission and commission" that led to the incident. Furthermore, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed the Registrar Judicial to conduct an audit of CCTV installations. ‘She Has No Objection to the Petition for Quashing the FIR’: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused After Complainant Admits She Is His Wife.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders audit of CCTV in court premises after couple forcibly taken away Court had summoned the senior police officers of Srinagar district following an incident related to a protection matter listed before it. Read more: https://t.co/OQ7CjNMfu0 pic.twitter.com/BNib276Oxk — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 18, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)