90 iPhone 12 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized by ACC Export Commissionerate at New Courier Terminal, Says Delhi Customs

ACC Export Commissionerate at New Courier Terminal intercepted 3 consignments & seized 90 iPhone 12 Pro having market value approx Rs.1 cr due to the alertness of officer posted at X-ray scanning. Consignments were shipped from Dubai & misdeclared as garments: Delhi Customs pic.twitter.com/mcK1n3mgU1 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

