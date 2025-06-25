A shocking accident occurred in Agra’s Sikandra area on the evening of May 24, 2025, during a kuaa poojan event in Khadwai village. Around 7 PM, while women and children were dancing near a temple to the beats of drums, an uncontrolled Eeco van (UP 80 GS 3038) suddenly rammed into the crowd. The vehicle, driven at high speed, left at least six people seriously injured. The driver, identified as Shyamveer, fled the scene after the crash. Police from Runakta outpost arrived promptly, rushed the injured to the district hospital, and seized the van. Authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to trace the accused. Pilibhit Road Accident Caught on Camera: Reckless Van Driver Triggers Multi-Vehicle Crash, Biker Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Accident in Agra

थाना सिकंदरा पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है एवं आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) June 25, 2025

