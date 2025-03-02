In a tragic road accident in Titavi, Muzaffarnagar, an overloaded sugarcane-laden truck lost control and overturned onto an e-rickshaw parked by the roadside. The driver of the truck was severely injured in the crash and remains in critical condition. The shocking incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, showing the truck veering off course before tumbling over the e-rickshaw. Authorities believe the truck’s overloading and the driver's loss of control were the primary factors leading to the mishap. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: 2 Killed After Speeding Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh.

Overloaded Truck Topples on E-Rickshaw in Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर (उत्तर प्रदेश) के तितावी इलाके में गन्ने से भरा एक ओवरलोड ट्रक सड़क किनारे खड़े ई-रिक्शा पर पलट गया। चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया और उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। ट्रक का ओवरलोड होना और चालक का नियंत्रण खो देना हादसे का कारण बताया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/oEZrlrm2nv — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) March 1, 2025

