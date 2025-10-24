A shocking accident inside Mumbai’s Interface Heights Society in Malad was caught on CCTV, showing a seven-year-old boy being crushed by a car on October 19 around 5:30 pm. Police said the vehicle, allegedly driven by Sweta Shetty Rathod, the wife of the society’s secretary, ran over the child’s leg while he was playing in the compound. The boy, Anvay Majumdar, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. His mother, Mahua Majumdar, accused the driver of reckless driving at high speed and claimed she failed to help after the incident. Following a complaint, Bangur Nagar Police registered an FIR under IPC Section 281 and relevant Motor Vehicles Act provisions. The car has been seized, and police are investigating CCTV footage and witness statements. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Seven-Year-Old Critically Injured in Malad Society After Being Run Over by Car by Female Driver (Disturbing Visuals)

A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured after being crushed by a car inside a Malad residential complex. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident, reportedly involving the society secretary’s wife. #Malad #Accident #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/GhyJMTlV1h — 𝕯𝖊𝖛 ( وَلی )🦋 (@Dev__Devansh) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Hawk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

