Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. On the Mhow-Neemuch State Highway near Bhavgad Phanta in Daloda police station area, a speeding truck rammed into a car changing lanes and dragged it for over 100 metres.

Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)
Mandsaur accident (Photo Credits: X/@upuknews)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 12:20 PM IST

A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. On the Mhow-Neemuch State Highway near Bhavgad Phanta in Daloda police station area, a speeding truck rammed into a car changing lanes and dragged it for over 100 metres. Miraculously, both occupants of the Santro car (RJ 30 CA 0659) escaped unharmed, though the vehicle was badly damaged. The car was headed from Ratlam to Nathdwara. The truck (RJ 09 GE 1115) driver apologized, and both parties reached a mutual settlement at the police station. No official complaint was filed. The video of the accident has since gone viral. Purulia Road Accident: 9 Killed in SUV-Truck Collision in West Bengal.

Accident in Mandsaur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability Video)

  • Festivals
    Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: From Hariyali Teej To Raksha Bandhan, Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: From Hariyali Teej To Raksha Bandhan, Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas
  • Videos
    Happy Yoga Day 2025 Greetings, Quotes, Messages & Greetings To Send on June 21 Happy Yoga Day 2025 Greetings, Quotes, Messages & Greetings To Send on June 21
    • Close
    Search

    Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

    A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. On the Mhow-Neemuch State Highway near Bhavgad Phanta in Daloda police station area, a speeding truck rammed into a car changing lanes and dragged it for over 100 metres.

    Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)
    Mandsaur accident (Photo Credits: X/@upuknews)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 12:20 PM IST

    A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. On the Mhow-Neemuch State Highway near Bhavgad Phanta in Daloda police station area, a speeding truck rammed into a car changing lanes and dragged it for over 100 metres. Miraculously, both occupants of the Santro car (RJ 30 CA 0659) escaped unharmed, though the vehicle was badly damaged. The car was headed from Ratlam to Nathdwara. The truck (RJ 09 GE 1115) driver apologized, and both parties reached a mutual settlement at the police station. No official complaint was filed. The video of the accident has since gone viral. Purulia Road Accident: 9 Killed in SUV-Truck Collision in West Bengal.

    Accident in Mandsaur

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Accident Mandsaur Trending Video Viral Video
    You might also like
    A Bumpy Ride! Drunk Man Riding Camel Sparks Traffic Chaos in Hyderabad Expressway Flyover, Commuter's Brave Move Saves the Duo (Watch Viral Video)
    Viral

    A Bumpy Ride! Drunk Man Riding Camel Sparks Traffic Chaos in Hyderabad Expressway Flyover, Commuter's Brave Move Saves the Duo (Watch Viral Video)
    Accident Caught on Camera in Balodabazar: Street Vendor Dies As Speeding Car Hits Him, Drags Him for Several Metres in Chhattisgarh; Disturbing Video Surfaces
    News iv>
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 12:20 PM IST

    A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. On the Mhow-Neemuch State Highway near Bhavgad Phanta in Daloda police station area, a speeding truck rammed into a car changing lanes and dragged it for over 100 metres. Miraculously, both occupants of the Santro car (RJ 30 CA 0659) escaped unharmed, though the vehicle was badly damaged. The car was headed from Ratlam to Nathdwara. The truck (RJ 09 GE 1115) driver apologized, and both parties reached a mutual settlement at the police station. No official complaint was filed. The video of the accident has since gone viral. Purulia Road Accident: 9 Killed in SUV-Truck Collision in West Bengal.

    Accident in Mandsaur

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Accident Mandsaur Trending Video Viral Video
    You might also like
    A Bumpy Ride! Drunk Man Riding Camel Sparks Traffic Chaos in Hyderabad Expressway Flyover, Commuter's Brave Move Saves the Duo (Watch Viral Video)
    Viral

    A Bumpy Ride! Drunk Man Riding Camel Sparks Traffic Chaos in Hyderabad Expressway Flyover, Commuter's Brave Move Saves the Duo (Watch Viral Video)
    Accident Caught on Camera in Balodabazar: Street Vendor Dies As Speeding Car Hits Him, Drags Him for Several Metres in Chhattisgarh; Disturbing Video Surfaces
    News

    Accident Caught on Camera in Balodabazar: Street Vendor Dies As Speeding Car Hits Him, Drags Him for Several Metres in Chhattisgarh; Disturbing Video Surfaces
    Balodabazar: Drunk Man Stabs Differently-Abled Father 15 Times Inside Shop in Chhattisgarh; Arrested After CCTV Video Captures Shocking Attack
    News

    Balodabazar: Drunk Man Stabs Differently-Abled Father 15 Times Inside Shop in Chhattisgarh; Arrested After CCTV Video Captures Shocking Attack
    Lion Storms Into Grocery Store in South Africa? AI-Generated Video of the Wild Animal Eating Meat Inside Store Misleads the Internet (Watch)
    Viral

    Lion Storms Into Grocery Store in South Africa? AI-Generated Video of the Wild Animal Eating Meat Inside Store Misleads the Internet (Watch)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ttd
    5000+K+ searches
    beml
    500+K+ searches
    osaka
    500+K+ searches
    rishabh pant
    500+K+ searches
    kospi index
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ttd
    5000+K+ searches
    beml
    500+K+ searches
    osaka
    500+K+ searches
    rishabh pant
    500+K+ searches
    kospi index
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel