Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening. On the Mhow-Neemuch State Highway near Bhavgad Phanta in Daloda police station area, a speeding truck rammed into a car changing lanes and dragged it for over 100 metres. Miraculously, both occupants of the Santro car (RJ 30 CA 0659) escaped unharmed, though the vehicle was badly damaged. The car was headed from Ratlam to Nathdwara. The truck (RJ 09 GE 1115) driver apologized, and both parties reached a mutual settlement at the police station. No official complaint was filed. The video of the accident has since gone viral. Purulia Road Accident: 9 Killed in SUV-Truck Collision in West Bengal.

Accident in Mandsaur

#WATCH : Truck Rams Into Car in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh; Drags Vehicle Along Highway According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near the Bhanpura area, where the truck lost control and rammed into a car from behind. The impact was so intense that the car got stuck… pic.twitter.com/Mn3uxzDdEJ — upuknews (@upuknews1) June 20, 2025

