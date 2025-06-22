A shocking accident was caught on camera in Thrissur, Kerala, where a speeding private bus rammed into a bus stop, injuring three women, one of them critically. The incident occurred around noon on Saturday while the women were waiting with umbrellas in the rain. CCTV footage shows the bus veering suddenly towards the passengers and crashing into them. A nearby policeman is seen reacting in shock as the driver flees the scene. Bystanders can be heard screaming and some are seen chasing the driver. All injured women have been admitted to a hospital, with one in critical condition. Authorities have confirmed that the bus driver is still absconding, and a manhunt is underway to locate him. Accident Caught on Camera in Gorakhpur: 4 Youths Killed As Motorcycle Crashes into Speeding Car While Overtaking Tractor; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Accident in Thrissur

VIDEO | Kerala: Three women injured after a private bus lost control and met with an accident at bus station in Chovur, Thrissur. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Z0ANGJQ2M4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)