Superstar Rajinikanth today visited 'Matoshree' and met Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray, and their two sons, Aditya and Tejas were also present. "This was a goodwill visit and not a political one," the actor said. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray tweeted a photo with the actor and captioned it "An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshri once again." Kisan Morcha: Uddhav Thackeray Asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis To Hold Talks With Protesting Farmers.

Superstar Rajinikanth Meets Uddhav Thackeray:

Actor Rajinikanth today met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/nXFnDnywbY — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Aditya Thackeray Shares Pic:

An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshri once again. pic.twitter.com/94MV7m0Rb9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 18, 2023

