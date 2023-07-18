Gautam Adani, speaking at the Adani Enterprises Annual General Meeting (AGM), denounced the Hindenburg Research report as a deliberate and malicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Adani Group. Adani emphasised that the report, which he claimed combined targeted misinformation and miscredited allegations, was aimed at shorting their stock as they prepared to launch the largest IPO in India's history. A video shared by news agency PTI captures Adani expressing his views on the matter during the AGM. Gautam Adani's Fortune Drops by $20 Billion After Short Seller Hindenburg Research's Report on Adani Group: Report.

Gautam Adani Calls Hindenburg Report 'Deliberate and Malicious' at AGM

VIDEO | "The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and miscredited allegations. This report was a deliberate and a malicious attempt aimed at damaging our reputation," says Gautam Adani on Hindenburg Research report at the Adani Enterprises AGM. pic.twitter.com/BrbmZmCmh2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)