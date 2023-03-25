Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said that "Rahul Gandhi's family should be treated differently by the law. His grandmother & father have sacrificed their lives for the nation. The law must give minimum punishment. BJP is scared that their theft may be caught". "Adani is roaming free, those who helped in this scam, the BJP government is roaming free & the one who spoke against both is being sent to Jail for two years," he added. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: 'Fighting For Voice of India, Ready to Pay Any Price,' Tweets Former Congress President.

Pramod Tiwari on Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

Adani is roaming free, those who helped in this scam, the BJP government is roaming free & the one who spoke against both is being sent to Jail for two years: Pramod Tiwari, Congress — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

