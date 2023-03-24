In a major setback to Congress, the former party president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after a Surat court convicted him over the "Modi Surname Remarks" case. Hours after his disqualification a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi in Hindi tweeted "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost." Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha Over Conviction in ‘Modi Surname Remarks’ Case.

'Fighting For Voice of India':

"I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay every price," tweets Congress leader #RahulGandhi He was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP today following his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/zDn8QMU5FP — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

'Ready to Pay Any Price':

मैं भारत की आवाज़ के लिए लड़ रहा हूं। मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2023

