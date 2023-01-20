Aero India 2023 is set to be held next month at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from 13-17 February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other top officials, is likely to make an appearance. Public days is set to take place on February 16 and 17. The price ticket for general visitor (for Exhibition and ADVA) is Rs 2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitor, the price of the ticket is Rs 1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. The Business visitor tickets is priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. The charges for all types of passes are inclusive of GST. Air Force Day 2022: ‘Weapon Systems Branch Approved for IAF’, Says Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Aero India 2023:

The wait is over! #AeroIndia2023 Visitor Registration / E-Tickets is live now! Public day –16th & 17th Feb 2023 📌IAF, Station Bengaluru Don't miss your chance to be a part of Asia’s biggest Air Show Register now ➡️ https://t.co/rSyhhMWNOy pic.twitter.com/oukyOrhTWm — Aero India (@AeroIndiashow) January 19, 2023

