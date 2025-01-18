The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and serving of meat, chicken, and fish within a 13-kilometer radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 23 to February 17, 2025. The move comes ahead of Aero India 2025, scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14 at the station. The ban affects meat shops, non-vegetarian hotels, and restaurants in the area. Violators will face penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and Rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules, 1937. Bengaluru has hosted Asia’s largest air show, Aero India, since its inception in 1996. Aero India 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for Cohesiveness in View of Current Global Security Environment.

Aero India 2025

