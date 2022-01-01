After Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, offices of major Cryptocurrency service providers across the country are searched by Directorate General of GST Intelligence officials. Massive tax evasion was detected by DGGI, say Official Sources.

GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone on Friday detected a GST evasion worth Rs 40.5 crores and recovered Rs 49.20 crores in cash pertaining to GST evaded, interest and penalty from the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

