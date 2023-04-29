In the gangster case, the MP-MLA court of Ghazipur convicted BSP MP Afzal Ansari and sentenced him to 4 years. Earlier, his brother Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years. The MP-MLA court pronounced the verdict against Mukhtar Ansari, who was booked under the Gangster Act, and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakhs. The Ansari brothers have been convicted in a kidnapping case of 1996 and BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder. Mukhtar Ansari Convicted in Kidnapping, Murder Case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment.

Afzal Ansari Convicted

UP | Ghazipur's MP-MLA court convicts Afzal Ansari, BSP MP and brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a gangster case & sentenced him to 4 years imprionment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. pic.twitter.com/MivkdYVmZH — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)