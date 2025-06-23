A video of the 9-year-old girl has surfaced on social media in which she accused her mother of assaulting her and forcing her into sex work in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the girl can be heard narrating the horrifying ordeal, saying, “They are forcing me to do prostitution, they beat me a lot,” while showing visible injury marks on her body. The girl accused her adoptive mother, Geeta, and others of subjecting her to this abuse. Fed up, she somehow managed to lock the accused inside a room and fled to the police station to seek help. Following the viral video, the Sadar Bazar police registered a case and took the accused woman into custody. Investigations into the serious allegations are currently underway. Agra Shocker: Teacher Caught Dictating Answers During BA Exam at Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya in UP, Video Surfaces.

Woman Assaults and Forces Adopted Minor Daughter Into Sex Work in Agra (Trigger Warning)

🆘 AGRA - UTTAR PRADESH छोटी फूल जैसी मासूम बच्ची कह रही है “मुझसे धंधा करवा रहे हैं, बहुत मारते हैं।” और ये कहते हुए उसका मासूम चेहरा डर से कांप रहा है, शरीर पर चोटों के निशान हैं। आगरा के थाना सदर क्षेत्र में बच्ची का आरोप है कि कुछ लोग उससे गलत धंधा कराना चाहते है और… pic.twitter.com/02q63ibCrb — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) June 22, 2025

Police Arrest Woman After Video of Victim Narrating Ordeal Surfaces

गोद ली हुई 9 वर्षीय बालिका द्वारा अपनी मां पर लगाए गए आरोपों के संबंध में थाना सदर बाजार पर सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी, जिसके संबंध में थाना स्थानीय द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है। आरोपी महिला को हिरासत में लिया गया है। घटना के सम्बन्ध में की जा रही अग्रिम… pic.twitter.com/FRlx8EcdCQ — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) June 22, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

