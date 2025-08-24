A chilling road accident was caught on CCTV near Nagla Gajja on the Agra-Jagner road, where a student was flung away after being hit by a speeding car on Saturday, August 23. The victim, identified as Manish, was preparing for civil services and went to a Kagaraul library to study around 3 PM. While crossing the road, the speeding vehicle coming from Agra struck him with force, throwing him several feet away. The disturbing video shows the young student rushing to cross when the car rammed into him, leading to chaos and panic among bystanders. The car occupants rushed Manish to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Agra: 6th-Grade Student Found Hanging from Tree After Mother Scolds Him Over Studies, Police Investigate.

Student Hit by Speeding Car in Agra

