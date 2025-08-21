A major controversy has erupted in Agra after Sarju Yadav, a resident of Kalindi Vihar, accused Trans-Yamuna police and the station in-charge of harassment, warning she would end her life if denied justice. She even blamed suspended sub-inspector Rajkumar Goswami, previously linked to a 2024 theft probe. Yadav alleged police ignored her theft case and instead booked her under breach-of-peace charges. However, police hit back, stating on August 19 she disrupted the women’s help desk, abused and assaulted Lady SI Manisha, and tried to harm herself when informed her case was already closed in January. Citing safety concerns, police said she was immediately sent to court under BNS sections 126/135/170. Officials dismissed her allegations as false and baseless. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

Agra Woman Threatens Suicide

दिनांक 19.08.2025 को वादिनी श्रीमती सरजू यादव पत्नी श्री त्रिभुवन निवासी कालिंदी विहार, थाना ट्रांस यमुना, अपने मुकदमा अपराध संख्या 370/24 धारा 350/331(4) BNS की स्थिति जानने हेतु थाने पर उपस्थित हुईं। हेल्प डेस्क पर महिला उप निरीक्षक की उपस्थिति में थाना प्रभारी द्वारा अवगत… pic.twitter.com/PlojI8uHHT — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) August 21, 2025

Police Release Video of Assault on Lady Officer

UP के आगरा के थाना ट्रांस यमुना में घुसकर महिला ने पुलिस कर्मियों से मारपीट की व अभद्रता की है। पुलिस के अनुसार, सितंबर 2024 में महिला ने चोरी का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था, जिस पर जनवरी 2025 में अंतिम रिपोर्ट लग चुकी है। जानकारी लेने थाने पहुंची महिला ने पहले थाना प्रभारी से… pic.twitter.com/u6toPJ3V5J — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)