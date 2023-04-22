Fire broke out at a furniture godown in Ahmedabad’s Narool area on Saturday. 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to spot and fire fighting operations are now underway. The fire is under control now. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts At Vikas Bhawan Near ITO, Four Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Ahmedabad Fire

Gujarat | As soon as the information was received, 17 fire tenders reached the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. The fire is under control now: Mithun Mistry, Additional Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/tQadisefAq — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

