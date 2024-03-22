The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India for violating rules related to flight duty time regulations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew. The action came after a January audit revealed several violations, including insufficient weekly rest periods for crew, inadequate rest before and after ultra-long-range flights, and during layovers. DGCA Slaps Rs 1.10 Crore Fine on Air India Over Safety Violations of Flights Operated by Airline.

Air India Fined

DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs. 80,00,000 (Rupees eighty lakhs) to Air India Limited for violation of regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

