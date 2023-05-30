Air India has issued a statement saying that a passenger on their flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner. "The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board," an Air India spokesperson said. The Air India spokesperson further said that on landing at Delhi airport, the unruly passenger who continued with unprovoked, aggressive behaviour was handed over to the security personnel. "We have also reported the incident to the regulator," the Air India spokesperson added. Air India Cabin Crew Abused by Foreign Passenger on Being Refused Wine; Watch Video.

Passenger Abuses Air India Crew

A passenger on our flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour… pic.twitter.com/1PhcNtyRw3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

