Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi is sent to 14 days judicial custody by Patiala house court on Saturday, January 7. Accused Shankar Mishra's lawyer moves bail plea in Delhi's Patiala Court Court, plea to be heard on January 11. . Air India Urination Row: Mumbai Man, Who Urinated on Woman Onboard Was Incommunicado After Incident Reported in Media, Says Police.

Air India passenger urinating case of Nov 26, 2022 | Delhi's Patiala House Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14 days judicial custody pic.twitter.com/3Kfpl8dTz8 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)