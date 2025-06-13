Dr JP Joshi, a retired doctor from Ahmedabad, lost his entire world in the Air India AI-171 crash — his son Dr Prateek Joshi, daughter-in-law Dr Komi Joshi, and three grandchildren, including 4-year-old twin boys and a 9-year-old girl. Prateek, a radiologist in London, had come to take his family with him to start a new life together. Komi had resigned her job in Udaipur, packed up the house, and prepared the children for their new school abroad. “The twins slept with their school bags that night. They were so excited,” Dr Joshi said, holding back tears. “My son told me to get ready to come live with them. I was planning to shut my clinic. Now, they are all gone. No one from the airline has called.” Air India Plane Crash: London-Bound Flight AI171 Crashed Into Doctors’ Hostel Minutes After Takeoff From Ahmedabad Airport, Says Police (Watch Videos).

Grandfather’s London Dream Ends in Air India Tragedy

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Dr Prateek Joshi, a radiologist working in London, his wife, Dr Komi Joshi, a pathologist working in Rajasthan, and their three children, a 9-year-old girl and 4-year-old twin boys, were among 241 passengers who lost their lives in yesterday's… pic.twitter.com/T2pCZOSCiB — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

